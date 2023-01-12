Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal slams AAP govt over unemployment, crime

Sukhbir Badal slams AAP govt over unemployment, crime

Published on Jan 12, 2023

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal insisted that corruption in the state was at an all-time high

Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for complete failure in controlling the rising crime graph. (HT File photo)
HT Correspondent, Malerkotla

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for breakdown of law and order, unemployment and stopping all development activities.

Sukhbir insisted that corruption in the state was at an all-time high. “Punjabis were angry that even after ensuring the victory of 92 AAP candidates, the promises made to them have not been fulfilled,” the SAD chief said at a function here to announce youth leader Zahida Suleman as the party’s Malerkotla constituency in-charge.

He slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for complete failure in controlling the rising crime graph. “There is a sense of fear among everyone in the state as miscreants are having a field day. Extortions, kidnappings, snatchings and killings have made the life of a common man a hell. Even industrialists are leaving the state as they are fed up by the culture of extortion,” Sukhbir said.

