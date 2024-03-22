Sukhbir demands judicial probe into Sangrur hooch tragedy

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the Sangrur hooch tragedy showed the true picture of the state-of-affairs in Punjab and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur, even as he demanded a judicial probe into the tragedy. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the Sangrur hooch tragedy showed the true picture of the state-of-affairs in Punjab and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur, even as he demanded a judicial probe into the tragedy. (PTI)

The SAD president, while talking to the media, during the Moga and Dharamkot leg of his Punjab Bachao Yatra said, “This is what happens when governance takes a hit and you allow your legislators to collude with illegal liquor and drug traffickers. I have been stating repeatedly that AAP legislators are sheltering drug traffickers and even taking monthlies from them. The latest hooch tragedy reveals how deep the rot has set in.”

Rejecting the SDM-level probe ordered into the tragedy, Badal said, “Such a junior officer cannot identify the kingpins behind this illegal trade or indict politicians sheltering them. A judicial probe should be ordered into the entire incident. Also, as the chief minister has been stating publicly, a murder case should be registered against the perpetrators of this tragedy as well as politicians patronising them.”

Badal said, “Bhagwant Mann is busy serving his boss Arvind Kejriwal and is even looting the coffers of Punjab in election campaigns of AAP in other states of the country. Farmers were denied compensation when their crops were destroyed by floods, hailstorms and spurious pesticides. Now, the chief minister is busy singing songs in his car even as people are dying in his home district from spurious liquor consumption.”