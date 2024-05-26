Sukhbir expels brother-in-law Kairon from SAD over ‘anti-party’ activities

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expelled senior leader and former minister Adaish Partap Singh Kairon from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. Adaish Partap Singh Kairon

A decision to this effect was taken by SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundur in consultation with senior party leaders. The action was taken following complaints from the SAD’s candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency Virsa Singh Valtoha and Tarn Taran party workers.

Kairon is the son-in-law of late former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon.

“He (Kairon) was telling party workers and his supporters in the area to support any candidate in the fray (at Khadoor Sahib) other than the SAD nominee,” alleged Valtoha, adding that Kairon never turned up to campaign for the party despite being told by senior leaders several times.

“With today’s action, party president Sukhbir has made it clear that he is working above pariwarvaad (family) and is committed towards the party’s welfare,” said Valtoha.

“We were forced to take action against Kairon as he was opposing party’s Khadoor Sahib candidate Valtoha,” said Bhundur, adding that Sukhbir had asked him (Kairon) to organise party’s rally in his area but he never responded, and stopped talking to him. “So, we were not left with any other option but to take this drastic step,” added Bhundur.

According to reports, Kairon held meetings with the workers in Patti (in Tarn Taran) assembly constituency, “asking the workers to campaign against Valtoha”. A meeting between Kairon and Badal was fixed on Thursday, but Kairon failed to turn up. “The party president even tried to meet him on Friday but all his attempts proved futile,” said a SAD office-bearer from Tarn Taran, pleading anonymity.

Kairon, a four-time MLA from Patti constituency, was the food and civil supplies minister in the Badal government. However, he had unsuccessfully contested in the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

HT’s calls and texts to Kairon for a comment did not elicit any response.