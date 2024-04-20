Sukhbir holds closed-door meet with local leaders to pick SAD candidate in Ludhiana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a closed-door meeting with party leaders and probable candidates in Ludhiana on Friday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Party sources said the Akali Dal is still consulting party leaders and workers to announce the name of the candidate.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The party can announce the name of the candidate soon. Party’s election manifesto was also discussed and SAD chief also took inputs and feedback from leaders and workers over the possible candidate from Ludhiana,” a party leader, who was present at the meeting said, pleading anonymity.

Till now, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have named their candidates for the Ludhiana.

Sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is grandson of Beant Singh, had on March 26 last month switched over from Congress to the saffron party which announced him as its candidate from Ludhiana on March 30. Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi was announced as the AAP nominee for the parliamentary polls from this seat on April 16.

During the SAD-BJP alliance, the Ludhiana seat was with the Akalis. SAD had fielded former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal in the 2019 elections. Grewal finished third with Congress candidate Bittu, then with Congress, defeating its nearest rival, Lok Insaaf Party candidate, Simarjeet Singh Bains.

As per sources within SAD, after Vipan Sood Kaka declined to contest the LS election citing health issues, former mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, ex-MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon and former additional advocate general Parupkar Singh Ghumman are among the front-runners for ticket from Ludhiana.

“Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal are also in the fray,” the above-quoted leader added.

Former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that Badal also took input from all the halqa in-charges during the meeting.