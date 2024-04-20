Sukhbir meets local leaders to pick SAD candidates

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal held a meeting with Akali Dal leaders of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts before finalising candidates from these constituencies on Saturday. The party is yet to announce candidates from both these segments. (HT File Photo)

The party is yet to announce candidates from both these segments. Sukhbir also met former Congress MP from Jalandhar Mohinder Kaypee on Friday, but the latter has already refuted the reports of joining the Akali Dal.

Sukhbir gathered feedback from the local leadership about the contenders from both these segments.

Earlier, Pawan Tinu, a two-time SAD MLA, was the top contender of ticket from Jalandhar but the party faced the jolt after Tinu switched his loyalties to AAP, which declared him its candidate from Jalandhar for the elections.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir said a detailed discussion was held with the leaders working on the ground so that the party could field the best of the candidates.

“The announcement on the final list of candidates on the remaining seats will be made soon,” he said.