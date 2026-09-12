Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday said a Kandi development ministry will be established to develop the state’s sub-mountainous region on holistic lines if his party comes to power in the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. Sukhbir promises development of Kandi belt if SAD forms govt

He was addressing a rally at Balachaur as part of the party’s ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign.

The SAD president said they would lay a four-lane expressway from Pathankot to Ropar to boost development in the region.

Asserting that all issues of the people of the Kandi belt would be taken up for resolution, he said the SAD will provide deep tubewells to fulfil irrigation needs, while the irrigation facilities available through the Kandi canal will be further augmented and drip irrigation and underground pipelines will be laid to take water to each and every field.

He announced that a medical college would be established in Nawanshahr and a veterinary college in this town.

Sukhbir slammed the chief minister for inducting gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into AAP.

“How can the AAP government counter the scourge of gangsters if it is in cahoots with it?” he asked.

Urging the people to support the SAD, Sukhbir claimed that some forces wanted to push Punjab back into the dark era of the 1980s.

“These forces are even attacking me as they understand that I stand for peace and communal harmony,” he added.