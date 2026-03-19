Sukhbir questions investment claims, seeks CM’s response

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday questioned the Punjab government’s investment figures presented at the “Invest Punjab” summit, alleging a significant gap between claimed and actual inflows. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)

Addressing a rally along with Samana halqa incharge Jagmeet Singh Haryau, Sukhbir said the state government had claimed investments worth ₹1.55 lakh crore over the past four years. However, citing information obtained through RTI from the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, he alleged that actual investment during the period stood at only ₹2,600 crore. He further claimed that the only major investment came from Tata Steel in Ludhiana.

Seeking clarification from chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir alleged that concerns over law and order had discouraged investors from coming to the state. He said the SAD would focus on restoring the rule of law and boosting industrial growth if voted to power in 2027.

The SAD chief also criticised the state government’s decision to involve teachers in a drug census survey, stating that it could place an additional burden on educators and affect students’ studies. He urged the government to reconsider the move.

There was no immediate response from the Punjab government or the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the allegations.