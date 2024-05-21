Sukhbir rakes up Bluestar, says no Punjabi can forget ‘sins’ of Cong

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Punjab voters to be wary of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal says his party, upon forming a government, will terminate all river water sharing agreements with neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan.

Addressing poll rallies at Faridkot, Nihal Singh Wala, Dharamkot and Moga in support of party candidate Rajwinder Singh, Sukhbir said Muslims do not vote for the BJP because it demolished Babri Masjid, similarly ‘Punjabis’ should teach Congress a lesson for attacking ‘Darbar Sahib’(Golden Temple) 40 years ago.

While showing a picture of the bullet-riddled Akal Takht Sahib, Sukhbir said: “Every Punjabi and Sikh must remember that the date of polling in Punjab is June 1, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the launch of the army assault– Operation Bluestar– on ‘Sri Harmandir Sahib’ (Golden Temple) in 1984 by Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.”

“Not even a single Congress leader has been punished in the cases related to anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, Kanpur, Nagpur and Kolkata. Every Punjabi and especially every Sikh must come out to teach the anti-Sikh Congress a lesson by voting for the Panthic party— Shiromani Akali Dal and its candidates on June 1,” he added.

‘SAD will terminate water-sharing pacts after assuming power’

Sukhbir then slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for sharing state waters with neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan and for ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation.

“SAD will terminate water-sharing agreements after coming to power. Voters should reject the AAP in the forthcoming parliamentary elections to save Punjab’s river waters. The next SAD government would terminate all river water sharing agreements with neighbouring states Haryana and Rajasthan,” he said.

“Half of the total 16 MAF (Million acre-feet) water of Punjab was given to Rajasthan by the Congress government in 1955. This has done immense harm to the Malwa belt. Today, the water level has gone down to 1,500 feet at many places,” he said.