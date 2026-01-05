Sukhbir rallies behind protesting scribes

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday expressed solidarity with protesting journalists and RTI activists against whom cases have been registered by the Punjab government even as he appealed to Punjabis to fight this injustice tooth and nail. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File)

Addressing a dharna organised by the protesters here, Badal assured journalists that the SAD was with them and would support them to the hilt. “The AAP government believes it can browbeat Punjabis with these tactics but it should remember that Punjabis have always stood up to injustice and will rise as one against this government also,” he said.

Badal said that the SAD had filed RTI applications to expose the alleged misuse of the state helicopter but the state government had consistently denied information. Referring to the registration of cases, including one against party leader Parambans Singh Romana, the SAD president alleged that a retired CBI officer had been vested with the power to direct registration of FIRs. He claimed that the officer also listed the sections under which the FIRs were to be lodged, and any police officer who failed to comply was suspended.

Cancel FIR: Mann’s cousin

Sangrur: Amid the backlash against the Punjab government over alleged action on activists, the cousin of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday sought cancellation of FIR against journalists. In a social media post, Gian Singh Mann, stated, “The FIRs registered against RTI activist Manik Goyal and social media journalists for questioning the frequent helicopter trips should be cancelled immediately. It is because of the social media that the Aam Aadmi Party came into power. In a democracy, questioning the government is a constitutional right of the people, and this right of the citizens must always be protected.”