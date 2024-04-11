Sukhbir, Ravneet Bittu get EC notice for using children in poll campaign

Using children in election campaigns has landed two-time MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in trouble. Sukhbir Badal was seen accompanied by a child, who shouted slogans in favour of the SAD, during his Punjab Bachao Yatra’s Raikot leg while Ravneet Singh Bittu had posts showed himself posing with children, one of whom was donning a BJP scarf. (HT Photo)

The district administration on Wednesday issued notices to the two leaders, asking for an explanation within a day.

Both Bittu and Sukhbir had shared posts featuring children on their social media accounts.

Bittu’s posts showed him posing with children, one of whom was donning a BJP scarf.

In Sukhbir’s case, a child was seen accompanying him on his vehicle during his Punjab Bachao Yatra’s Raikot leg. The child was also purportedly seen raising slogans of “Shiromani Akali Dal Zindabad” and “Vote for Akali Dal” in the videos.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had in an order issued on February 5 asked the political parties not to use children in campaigning. The apex electoral body had warned of “zero tolerance” in the matter.

“In continuation of its earlier directives to parties and candidates to address plummeting levels of campaign discourse and maintain respectful discourse towards Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the ECI has issued strict directives regarding the use of children in election-related activities. Political parties have been advised not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever, including distribution of posters/pamphlets or participation in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc,” the ECI statement said.

District commissioner and district election officer, Sakshi Sawhney, said, “We have issued show-cause notices to both leaders and asked for an explanation within a day.”

Bittu remained unavailable for comments.

The DC said, “Regarding SAD, we also got a complaint from the Punjab chief electoral officer, for which we have been asked to submit a report.”

The SAD has filed a response to the notice, which DC Sawhney confirmed. She said, “We will file a report with the Punjab CEO, as asked of us.”

The Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday registered a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking action against Sukhbir.

Meanwhile, the SAD chief, while touring Nabha and Patiala Rural constituencies on Wednesday, chided the AAP government for their complaint — to the election commission — about blaming them for making the children to raise pro-SAD slogans.

He said the fact of the matter was that every section of society, be it children, their parents or the elderly, were disillusioned with the AAP government.

“What the child said was the voice of his heart and the voice of Punjabis as they are fed up of AAP rule and want to show the door to the corrupt and anti-Punjab party,” said Sukhbir.