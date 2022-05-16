Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre’s decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
The Union government has banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by scorching heat wave.
“A fall in demand will have a negative spiral impact on the entire economy. The farmers and farm labourers will be the worst sufferers but no economic segment nor any section of society will escape its negative short-term and long-term consequences,” he said in a statement here.
He said the withdrawal of export ban has become all the more necessary now as farmers, especially in Punjab, have suffered a huge and unbearable blow because of an estimated 33% lower wheat yield because of unexpected weather fluctuations.
Sukhbir said the government must apply uniform standards and adopt identical policies with regard to fall in productivity and production in industry and agriculture.
The SAD president said the only way to provide relief to the suffering peasantry and farm labour and to steady the overall curve of economy is to declare the sudden weather change a natural calamity and announce an “across the board” relief and compensation to the farmers, however, it is surprising that the AAP government and CM Bhagwant Mann haven’t even thought of it yet.
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
Centre extends wheat procurement till May 31
Chandigarh/ New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement in Haryana and Punjab has been extended till May 31, a senior food ministry official said on Sunday. Punjab's minister for food and civil supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered the continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis in the state until May 31. Kataruchak said the restrictions on wheat export were likely to result in a dip in prices of wheat in the domestic market.
2 Sikh businessmen killed by IS militants in northwest Pak
Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Kanwaljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the police.
Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana
A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday. The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.
Speeding bus rams into moped in Ludhiana, elderly couple killed
An elderly couple was killed after a speeding bus rammed into their moped near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Sunday morning. The driver was arrested, and the bus impounded. The victims, Raghbir Singh, 75, of Chankohia village, Samrala, and his wife Ranjit Kaur, 70, were on their way to Baghaur village to visit an ailing relative when the bus rammed into their two-wheeler. Onlookers caught the speeding driver, and alerted the police.
