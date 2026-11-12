Francesca Albanese: “Standing for what is right is contagious”

Yes, forever. I think this genocide [in Palestine] has changed me forever. This genocide has brought out a person that I didn’t know before. I didn’t know I would have this voice for justice inside me. I didn’t know that justice mattered so much to me. I think this is also a reflex, because standing for what is right, it is something that is contagious.

You’ve spent years listening to people whose lives have been shaped by displacement, loss and prolonged uncertainty. Has that experience changed your understanding of yourself?

Do you think there is a point at which our admiration for people’s resilience risks obscuring the conditions that they should never have to experience in the first place?

I don’t celebrate resilience as an absolute value. I know that there is a daily loss in being resilient. It’s nothing to romanticize. Sure, it’s beautiful, it’s better to be resilient rather than not. But at the same time, we cannot celebrate the resilience of indigenous people. For example, you cannot be in Indonesia, or Europe or in Palestine and admire their resilience, without thinking about what we owe them in terms of our commitment to change the system in a way that they don’t have to fight on an everyday basis. And what’s the fight for? Having access to basic, fundamental services, necessities, and rights. No one should have to fight for that.

In your book, When the World Sleeps (2026), you write about how you entertained the idea of becoming a journalist. Do you regret not making that choice?

Was the idea of becoming a journalist a one-day thing? No. But when I finished university, and I was contemplating possible paths, journalism was indeed one of them. It just didn’t develop the way I wanted. The path to international law kept me.

But journalism is very important to me. My latest report is about the media, called Truth under the rubble: media in the time of genocide. In it, I analyse and discuss how legacy media has contributed to the humanitarian camouflage that has allowed Israel to continue the genocide.

Can you elaborate on what you mean by humanitarian camouflage?

Humanitarian camouflage means referencing international law in the worst possible way. In a way that turns the fundamentals of international law on its head. Israel has constantly referred to and misused concepts of international law — like its claim of self-defence. In my report, I talk about how journalists have often failed to question that claim. Rarely do we see media questioning propaganda.

What is the way out for journalism?

To be more ethical. To look for the truth instead of repeating information as if it’s a fact. Journalism is not about being told it’s raining and repeating to the world that it’s raining. A journalist needs to go and check whether it is actually raining. So, facts, context and norms should come first and foremost.

How does the conflict of Palestine intersect with other issues, like climate and environment?

For me, Palestine has been such an eye-opener and a revealer and a lens through which to look at the world. A couple of years ago, when Greta Thunberg spoke about Palestine, she didn’t come to it from a humanitarian perspective. She was talking about the environment, about the fossil fuel industry. She was talking about the harm that wars do to human beings, the environment and our collective health. Watching her was a hey moment for me. I now look at Palestine as the epitome of the interconnectedness of different struggles. We need to stand for environmental justice. We need to stand for an interfaith dialogue. We need to stand for historical justice, but also for the realisation of fundamental freedoms.

Rutvik Bhandari is an independent writer. He lives in Pune. You can find him talking about books on Instagram and YouTube (@themindlessmess).