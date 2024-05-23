Sukhbir targets BJP for ‘divisive’ politics, Cong for Op Bluestar

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking up divisive politics, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said he (Modi) was talking about caste and ‘mangalsutra’ instead of speaking about genuine issues in his election speeches. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during an election rally in Tanda, Hoshiarpur, on Thursday. (HT photo)

Badal, who addressed rallies in Mukerian, Dasuya, Tanda and Sham Chaurasi in favour of party candidate Sohan Singh Thandal, said, “The level of political discourse has gone down to claims that mangalsutras will be snatched from Hindu women and given to Muslims and that taps and tube well motors will be uprooted if the BJP doesn’t come to power.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also said the BJP had changed dramatically after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee era.

Targeting the Congress, Sukhbir reminded Punjabis of the Operation Bluestar in 1984. “When you go to cast your vote on June 1, just remember the Sikhs who were massacred 40 years ago. It is painful to see people in Punjab queuing up to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. How can you forget the cruelty unleashed by his party, justice for which is still elusive,” he questioned.

Coming over to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sukhbir said, “People voted for AAP without knowing its candidates many of whom have criminal antecedents.” He accused the AAP government of terminating all welfare schemes started by the erstwhile SAD government. “Every major development took place in the SAD regime. Your (voters’) wrong decision pushed back the state by 10 years. Do not repeat the mistake,” he added.