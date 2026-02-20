Sukhna Wetland inches closer to global Ramsar recognition

With the Centre approving Chandigarh’s proposal to designate the Sukhna Wetland as a Ramsar site, the Union government will now forward the formal nomination to the Ramsar secretariat for granting it international recognition, marking a significant step towards strengthening conservation of the iconic waterbody. With the Centre approving Chandigarh’s proposal to designate the Sukhna Wetland as a Ramsar site, the Union government will now forward the formal nomination to the Ramsar secretariat for granting it international recognition, marking a significant step towards strengthening conservation of the iconic waterbody. (HT File)

A senior official of the UT forest department said the proposal has been approved by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change and endorsed by the ministry of external affairs. “The formal application will now be sent to the Ramsar secretariat for according international status. We are hopeful that the designation will be granted within a month,” the officer said.

​​Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. The Ramsar secretariat, the coordinating body of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, operates from the headquarters of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Switzerland. The convention, adopted in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, is an intergovernmental treaty aimed at the conservation and wise use of wetlands. India became a signatory in 1982.

The proposal to secure Ramsar status for the wetland was cleared in September last year at the fourth meeting of the State Wetland Authority, chaired by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, in a major push towards long-term conservation.

Spread over nearly 565 acres with a catchment area of 10,395 acres, the Sukhna Wetland holds immense ecological significance. It was declared a national wetland in 1988, underlining its importance for biodiversity conservation. The Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary was also established in its catchment area to protect the fragile ecosystem.

Despite facing environmental pressures and human-induced challenges over the decades, the wetland continues to support vulnerable and endangered species, ecologically significant plant and animal populations, and species dependent on wetlands at critical stages of their life cycles.

Officials said the wetland meets at least three of the nine Ramsar criteria, which experts consider sufficient for designation as a Ramsar site. The recognition is expected to enhance conservation efforts, strengthen ecological monitoring, and bring global attention and support for preserving Chandigarh’s most prominent natural heritage.

Ramsar site benefits

Provides international recognition for long-term conservation and sustainable use.

Safeguards biodiversity and critical ecological functions.

Elevates the wetland’s global profile, and highlights its ecological and cultural importance.

Encourages awareness and active participation from local rural and urban communities.

Attracts national and international funding, and technical support.

Enhances opportunities for eco-tourism and environmental education, benefiting local economies.

Strengthens policy frameworks and institutional support for wetland protection and wise use.