Sukhu amends excise and taxation depts, creates separate GST wings

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government has restructured the excise and taxation department by creating two distinct wings for GST and excise to streamline operations and serve public in a better way. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The CM said that the decision to create separate wings has been a long due especially after implementation of the GST Act in July 2017.

“The separate wings are essential to improve efficiency and functioning of the department. Given the different legal frameworks and regulatory requirements, specialised training on technical, legal and regulatory aspects will help ensure better performance and serve the public more effectively. This will also lead to an even distribution of workload and stronger field operations,” said Sukhu.

With specialised personnel in each wing, the efficiency is expected to improve as officers develop expertise and focus in their respective areas.

The GST wing will concentrate on taxpayer services and revenue monitoring, while the excise wing will handle more regulatory tasks, considering the societal impact of its operations.

The chief minister said that 38 new posts would be created, as part of the department’s restructuring.

Following the reorganisation, the common pool will have 87 workers, while the GST wing and excise wing will have 718 and 632 workers, respectively.