Sukhu bans mobile phones in all schools from March 1

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh, effective from March 1. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participating in the annual religious congregation hosted by the Shree Radhakrishna Temple Committee in Kotla Kalan, in Una district, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district. Addressing the gathering, the CM emphasised that the state government is committed to provide world-class education that would enable local students to compete on a global stage.

Under the new regulations, students will no longer be permitted to bring mobile devices in the school premises. The CM detailed strict enforcement measures, stating that any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of ₹500 and the confiscation of the device. Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counseling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the education department has been tasked with drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations.

“It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth,” the CM remarked. Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education.

Beyond academic reforms, Sukhu highlighted the state’s aggressive push to promote sports and sports tourism. He announced that the state government would provide employment opportunities to female athletes from the state who have recently competed in the Asian Games. To celebrate the victory of the Himachal team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of ₹20 lakh.

The CM also noted that the government has significantly increased the daily diet allowance for student-athletes to ₹400 for events held within the state and ₹500 for national events. Furthermore, players traveling more than 200 km for competitions were now being provided with air travel facilities to ensure their comfort and peak performance.

The 69th National School Games concluded with the Himachal Pradesh team securing a gold medal after defeating Rajasthan in the final match.

‘OPS not to be stopped as long as there is Cong govt’

Sukhu on Thursday said there was pressure on him to stop the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), but he did not give in and assured that as long as there is a Congress government in Himachal, OPS would not be stopped.

Sukhu, who addressed a public meeting at Barthin in Bilaspur district, said the Centre stopped ₹1,600 crore assistance because OPS was implemented. “For 73 years, Himachal received grants as per constitutional provisions, but these have now been stopped. 68 percent of the state’s land was forest land and people survive on the remaining 32 percent, which has been ignored,” he said.

He called February 1, a “black day” in Himachal’s history, when the Centre stopped annual grants of nearly ₹10,000 crore and questioned BJP MPs and MLAs, asking whether they would raise their voice for the ₹50,000 crore the state would now lose in five years.

CM Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones for four development projects worth ₹42.43 crore in Barthin, in the Jhandutta Assembly Constituency of Bilaspur district. He announced ₹2.5 crore for the construction of the Re-Radoh bridge and a bridge at Dadhog Tappay village.