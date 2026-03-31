Sukhu faces BJP heat over entry tax hike, says will take up matter with Punjab CM

The BJP staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday, demanding an immediate rollback of the recent decision to hike the entry tax. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP legislators protesting against the entry tax hike, outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Led by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, party members accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of pushing “ill-considered” fiscal measures that have sparked tension along the borders of Punjab and Haryana. Thakur said the move could lead to a potential law-and-order problem as transporters in neighboring states have threatened to halt Himachal-bound traffic from Tuesday midnight.

Thakur said the proposed tax has caused resentment in the border districts of Una, Nahan, Nalagarh, Kangra, and Bilaspur. He warned that the decision could invite retaliatory taxes from Punjab and Haryana.

Refuting the state government’s claim that the tax burden is marginal, Thakur said the entry fee for small vehicles is increasing from ₹40 to ₹170, while larger commercial vehicles will be charged up to ₹1,000. He slammed the proposed cess on petrol and diesel, which could cause prices to rise by up to ₹5 per litre despite a national trend of reducing excise duties.

Inside the House, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma echoed these concerns, prompting chief minister Sukhu to assure the assembly that he would discuss the brewing crisis with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to prevent any disruption of interstate movement.