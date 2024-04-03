Sukhu govt in Himachal on ventilator: Bindal

Escalating its attack on Congress, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Bindal alleged that Congress is once again cheating people by distributing forms for the ₹1,500 honorarium to the women electorate. Himachal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Bindal alleged that Congress is once again cheating people by distributing forms for the ₹ 1,500 honorarium to the women electorate. (HT File)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government had notified a month ago the ambitious scheme Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana under which Congress announced a monthly honorarium of ₹1,500 for women in the age bracket of 18 to 59 years. “Congress misleads voters in the assembly elections. Now again it’s trying to hoodwink them,” he said, adding the “government led by Sukhu is currently running on a ventilator”.

“The proof of this is that the government running with the support of 40 Congress and three Independent MLAs has reached 34 today,” he said addressing a press conference.

Indu Verma, BJP leader who contested the elections as an Independent candidate from Theog, returned back to the party fold along with her supporters. Indu is the wife of former BJP MLA Rakesh Verma.

“No one knows who will stay in the Congress party for how long. As a result, one by one the opposition party leaders are joining BJP. This time the BJP is aiming to win all the byelections of Lok Sabha as well as assembly,” he said.

Bindal claimed that at present Congress state president Pratibha Singh is praising the working style of BJP and giving its certificate by terming the Congress organisation as weak. For this reason, she does not want to contest elections on the Congress party ticket.

Bindal said that during the natural disaster in the state, the central government gave assistance worth ₹1,782 crore. The central government gave 21 thousand houses and one thousand crore rupees under MGNREGA to the state.