Sukhu: Himachal govt committed to strengthening police modernisation

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Police for securing the first position in the country for average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during the last 24 hours. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Police for securing the first position in the country for average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during the last 24 hours. (PTI File)

The CM said that this achievement reflects the efficiency, dedication and professionalism of the police force in ensuring timely assistance to citizens in distress.

He said that despite Himachal Pradesh’s challenging mountainous terrain, long travel distances and limited resources, the state has emerged as the best performer in emergency response, which is a matter of pride for all Himachalis. He said that the state government was committed to strengthening police modernisation, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric governance to further enhance public safety services.

The CM appreciated the consistent efforts of the ERSS-112 teams, police stations and field officers across the State for their disciplined working procedures, effective use of technology and strong field-level supervision, which have played a key role in improving response times.

The CM said that Himachal has secured the first position in the country for average response time under ERSS-112 during the last 24 hours. He said that this achievement has been made possible due to the consistent efforts of ERSS-112 teams, police stations and field officers across the State, who ensured quick mobilization and timely assistance to citizens in distress.

DGP Ashok Tiwari expressed gratitude to the CM for his continuous support, especially in strengthening police modernisation and technology-driven policing.