News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu inaugurates development works worth 77 crore in Kangra

Sukhu inaugurates development works worth 77 crore in Kangra

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 23, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The projects include a ₹56 -crore sewage treatment plant and augmentation of drinking water scheme for Shahpur town

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development works worth 77 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district.

Sukhu said that the work on various projects was afoot to develop Kangra as tourism capital of the state (HT File Photo)
Sukhu said that the work on various projects was afoot to develop Kangra as tourism capital of the state (HT File Photo)

The projects include a 56-crore sewage treatment plant and augmentation of drinking water scheme for Shahpur town.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He laid the foundation stone of water treatment plant for various supply schemes being built at a cost of 13.71 crore in Shahpur area. Sukhu laid foundation stone a project worth 5 crores for replacement of old pumping machinery of various water schemes.

Addressing a public meeting at Dussehra ground, Shahpur, the CM said that a milk plant at a cost of 250 crore was being set up in Dhagwar in Kangra district. He said that a provision of 3,000 crore has been made for the expansion of Kangra airport and other rehabilitation works.

Sukhu said that the work on various projects was afoot to develop Kangra as tourism capital of the state. He said that a zoological park will be set up in Bankhandi in Dehra area of the district at a cost of 400 crore.

CM watches India-NZ ODI at Dharamshala

Later, the CM watched the India-New Zealand match of ICC Cricket World Cup at Dharamshala. Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were at the stadium as well.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out