Sukhu launches mobile veterinary service

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the 1962-mobile veterinary service for 44 blocks in the first phase at a cost of ₹7.04 crore. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Three mobile ambulances each would be provided to Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Kullu districts, two for Lahaul-Spiti, five for Mandi and Shimla, four each to Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, one to Kinnaur and seven for Kangra district.

He also inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre, according to a statement issued in Shimla. The chief minister said that with the launch of these services, the farmers can call on toll-free number 1962 and get veterinary services at their doorstep for the treatment of serious animal diseases in case of any emergency.

He said that a veterinary doctor and a pharmacist would be available with each ambulance and added that this service would be expanded in a phased manner in the near future.

Sukhu said that cattle breeders would be able to call the toll-free number and help will be provided to them through the nearest veterinary service.The services would be available from 9 am to 5 pm on working days, he added.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the chief minister listed various steps, such as minimum support price on cow milk, taken by the state government to aid cattle breeders.