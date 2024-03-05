Sukhu launches mobile veterinary service
Three mobile ambulances each would be provided to Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Kullu districts, two for Lahaul-Spiti, five for Mandi and Shimla, four each to Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, one to Kinnaur and seven for Kangra district
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the 1962-mobile veterinary service for 44 blocks in the first phase at a cost of ₹7.04 crore.
He also inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre, according to a statement issued in Shimla. The chief minister said that with the launch of these services, the farmers can call on toll-free number 1962 and get veterinary services at their doorstep for the treatment of serious animal diseases in case of any emergency.
He said that a veterinary doctor and a pharmacist would be available with each ambulance and added that this service would be expanded in a phased manner in the near future.
Sukhu said that cattle breeders would be able to call the toll-free number and help will be provided to them through the nearest veterinary service.The services would be available from 9 am to 5 pm on working days, he added.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the chief minister listed various steps, such as minimum support price on cow milk, taken by the state government to aid cattle breeders.