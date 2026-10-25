Sukhu launches ‘Pangi Apple’ brand

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, launched the “Pangi Apple” brand produced through natural farming on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagging off a walkathon in Shimla on Saturday. (HT File)

He said that the state government is promoting natural farming vigorously in the state and this initiative will go a long way towards establishing a distinct identity for locally produced apples in Pangi under the Pangi Apple brand.

He said that Pangi sub-division has been declared as the state’s first natural farming sub-division thereby strengthening the local economy and bringing this remote tribal region at par with other parts of the state in terms of economic opportunities and quality of life.

He said that Pangi has approximately 370 hectares under apple cultivation, with over 1,04,000 apple plants and an expected production of around 35,000 boxes (approximately 550 MT) this season. Until now, apples produced in Pangi have been marketed outside the valley in cartons branded as Kullu Apples or Kinnaur Apples, limiting the recognition of Pangi’s own produce.

CM inaugurates sub-tehsil office building at Bihru

CM virtually inaugurated the newly constructed sub-tehsil office building at Bihru in the Kutlehar assembly constituency of Una district from Shimla on Saturday.

The building has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.47 crore.

Sukhu said it would facilitate the access to revenue related services and enable local residents to get their official work done more conveniently.

Highlighting the ongoing development works in the Kutlehar assembly constituency, CM said the state government had sanctioned ₹5 crore for the construction of a bridge between Matiyana and Bangana. In addition, the Turkal-Panga drinking water supply scheme was being implemented at a cost of ₹15 crore.

CM launches adventure water sports activities

The CM virtually inaugurated adventure water sports activities at the Kol Dam reservoir in Aehan, Mandi district, from Shimla on Saturday.

Under this initiative, tourists will be able to enjoy a range of attractions, including speedboats, jet skis, banana boat rides, bumper rides and a mini cruise boat with a capacity of 20 passengers. These activities will allow visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of the reservoir while experiencing thrilling water-based adventures.

Sukhu flags off walkathon

A Walkathon was organised to mark the launch of the Sports and Cultural Club of the department of health and family welfare.

The CM on Saturday flagged off a walkathon from his official residence, Oak Over to the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex, Shimla in which the officers and employees of the directorate of health and family welfare participated.

On the occasion, Sukhu said that the primary objective of establishing the club was to promote physical fitness, mental well-being, sportsmanship, cultural activities and a healthy lifestyle among officers and employees of the department.