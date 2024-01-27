 Sukhu pays surprise visit to Una school, orders repair of building - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhu pays surprise visit to Una school, orders repair of building

Sukhu pays surprise visit to Una school, orders repair of building

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 27, 2024 10:01 PM IST

During a day-long visit to Gagret assembly constituency in Una, Sukhu conducted a surprise check at the Government Senior Secondary School, Marwari, and expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the institute

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid foundation stones of development projects worth 33 crore in Una.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

During a day-long visit to Gagret assembly constituency in Una, Sukhu conducted a surprise check at the Government Senior Secondary School, Marwari, and expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the institute.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He inspected the classrooms and interacted and encouraged the students to work hard, besides discussing a few issues with the teachers. The chief minister issued directions to the public works department to repair the old school building so that the students can get a better environment for studies and announced 10 lakh for the school playground.

He said the state government was setting up Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools in every assembly constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On