Sukhu pays surprise visit to Una school, orders repair of building

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹33 crore in Una. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

During a day-long visit to Gagret assembly constituency in Una, Sukhu conducted a surprise check at the Government Senior Secondary School, Marwari, and expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the institute.

He inspected the classrooms and interacted and encouraged the students to work hard, besides discussing a few issues with the teachers. The chief minister issued directions to the public works department to repair the old school building so that the students can get a better environment for studies and announced ₹10 lakh for the school playground.

He said the state government was setting up Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools in every assembly constituency.