Sukhu set to launch border tourism initiative in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti

Tourists from across the country will now have the opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of the border areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts along the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to launch the border tourism initiative from Shipki-La, a prominent frontier village, that will mark the beginning of this new and historic phase. The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate this initiative during his upcoming two-day visit to Kinnaur district, beginning from the historic village of Shipki-La. (HT File)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to launch the border tourism initiative from Shipki-La, a prominent frontier village, that will mark the beginning of this new and historic phase. The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate this initiative during his upcoming two-day visit to Kinnaur district, beginning from the historic village of Shipki-La.

A state government spokesperson said that the Border Tourism initiative, launched in coordination with the Union government, represents a significant achievement for the state. The initiative will enable regulated tourist access to strategically important yet culturally vibrant locations such as Lepcha-La, Shipki-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, the Rani area of Sangla, and Chitkul in Kinnaur district, along with selected areas in Lahaul-Spiti.

He added that, acting under the direction of the Chief Minister, the state government consistently took up the matter with the concerned authorities. “This long-standing effort has now started yielding positive results, paving the way for responsible tourism and inclusive development in these remote tribal regions,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasised that the objective is to promote sustainable border tourism while ensuring national security and preserving the unique tribal heritage of the region. “Access to these areas, which previously required special permissions from the ITBP and Army due to their strategic locations and security, has now been eased under revised protocols,” he said.

As per the new guidelines, local residents and bona-fide tourists can now visit these locations by presenting valid identity documents. The ITBP and Army will continue to facilitate smooth and secure movement in alignment with prescribed protocols.

The initiative is expected to strengthen local infrastructure, enhance livelihood opportunities through responsible tourism, and foster a deeper sense of national integration for communities residing in remote tribal belts.

“This marks a transformative step in the state’s developmental roadmap, blending security, sustainability, and socio-economic inclusion. The state government remains committed to integrating India’s remotest villages into the mainstream, without compromising their distinct cultural identity,” officials said.