State govt will oppose scrapping of MGNREGA: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 07:52 am IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu strongly condemned the Union government’s decision to abolish the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replace it with a new legislation.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the closing ceremony of Indora Utsav in Kangra on Friday. (Deepak Sansta)
“MGNREGA has been the world’s largest employment scheme and a lifeline for the poor, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Abolition of MGNREGA would be an injustice to the poor and the state government would firmly oppose this move,” said the chief minister while speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘Indora Utsav’ in Indora in district Kangra on Friday.

The festival, organised on the theme ‘Chitta-Free Himachal’, was highly appreciated by the CM. He also announced that Indora Utsav will soon be granted district-level status.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that the “Chitta-Free Himachal” campaign has become a mass movement. “Illegal properties worth 50 crore linked to drug trafficking have been seized so far, and the remaining illicit assets will be destroyed within six months,” said the CM while making an ardent appeal to the public and panchayats to support the campaign. He urged citizens to share information through emergency number 112, assuring full confidentiality and rewards ranging from 10,000 to 10 lakh.

He said the state government was ensuring holistic development and creating ample employment and self-employment opportunities.

The CM also interacted with students of Angel Orphanage Home.

MLA Malender Rajan welcomed the CM and said the festival aims to spread awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drugs. He added that the state government’s firm action against the drug mafia is yielding positive results and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh prosperous and self-reliant.

Cultural performances by renowned singer Lakhwinder Badali, HP Police Band, local artists and cultural troupes were also presented.

