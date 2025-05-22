Sukhu writes to PM Modi, seeks hike in import duty on Turkish apples

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to increase the import duty on Turkish apples from 50% to at least 100%. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in Shimla , on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu said this will discourage the import of Turkish apples and safeguard the interests of the growers in the state. He said quantitative restrictions should also be imposed on apple imports.

In the letter, Sukhu said Himachal is known as the “apple bowl” of India and is renowned for delicious varieties of the fruit. Apple is a key cash crop for the state, generating an annual revenue of about ₹4,500 crore.

Sukhu said about 10 lakh workdays are generated during harvesting of apple crop every year, providing direct and indirect employment to more than 2.5 lakh families.

The CM said that at present, apples are being imported from over 30 countries. In 2024, about 5.19 lakh metric tonnes of apples were imported, a 500-fold increase from the 1,100 MT imported in 1998. In the letter, Sukhu pointed out that the Turkey’s share increased after 2020, with the highest quantity recorded at 1.29 lakh MT in 2023. In 2024, 1.17 lakh MT of Turkish was imported, around 23% of the fruit’s total import.

The CM pointed out that influx of Turkish apples has undermined the competitiveness of local producers and jeopardised livelihoods of small and marginal growers in Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Sukhu added that he will take up the issue in-person with the PM during his upcoming New Delhi visit.

Himachal govt implementing vision of Rajiv Gandhi: CM

Sukhu on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to mark his death anniversary, at the Sadbhawana Chowk in Chotta Shimla.

Interacting with media, the CM said the state government is committed to realising the vision of Rajiv Gandhi to uplift the weaker and marginal sections of the society.

Recalling his contributions, Sukhu said Rajiv Gandhi laid the groundwork for transforming initiatives that propelled India’s progress.

The CM pointed out that his government has introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojana in the state to improve education standards. Under the programme, schools with modern facilities and infrastructure are being established in each assembly constituency to benefit the students in rural areas. Later, he paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at HP secretariat and administered the oath of anti-terrorism day to the officials there.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Rajiv Gandhi’s historic decisions are a testament to his foresight and dedication.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh also paid tributes to the late PM.