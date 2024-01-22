Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Takht jathedar blames CM for violation of maryada

The Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday blamed chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police for firing and violation of maryada (religious protocol) at Gurdwara Akal Bunga Chhauni Nihang Singhan at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district. The Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday blamed chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police for firing and violation of maryada (religious protocol) at Gurdwara Akal Bunga Chhauni Nihang Singhan at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district. (PTI File Photo)

The incident took place on November 23 last year when Kapurthala police tried to intervene between the two Nihang groups who had been at loggerheads over the control of the gurdwara. A home guard jawan was killed while 10 persons including four policemen and two local journalists were injured in the clash.

The jathedar issued the statement after discussing the report submitted by a sub-committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to probe the incident.

“Facts and findings of the report prove that opening fires on a large scale at the gurdwara without any provocation, violating sanctity and code of conduct by entering the gurdwara premises with shoes and interrupting akhand paath (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) by throwing tear gas shells. It hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs”, he said.

“The report blames chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also has the home portfolio, for the violation of the religious code of conduct at the gurdwara,” the jathedar added.