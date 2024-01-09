Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara firing: SGPC inquiry panel pins blame on CM Bhagwant Mann

The five-member inquiry panel constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann directly responsible for the police firing and violation of the Maryada (Sikh code of conduct) at the Akal Bunga Sahib gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi on November 23. Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi area in Kapurthala where police and a group of 'Nihangs' clashed on November 23. (PTI)

Making the inquiry panel report public, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said, “CM Bhagwant Mann, who holds the home department portfolio, is the main culprit in the entire case, as per the report.”

“Police fired unilaterally even as there were no signs of conflict inside the gurdwara. Akhand Path was going on at the gurdwara which was disrupted by police firing, tear gas, and cops entering the premises with shoes. There was no attempt to resolve the conflict between the two factions amicably,” he said.

“The police action looked pre-planned before Prakash Gurpurb of Guru Nanak. While there was no sign of any kind of conflict from within the gurdwara, firing and use of tear gas shells were unjustified. It is clear from the statements recorded by the probe panel and the video documents found that the police fired more than a thousand bullets. Instead of taking action against the policemen, cases were registered against the Nihang Singhs,” said Dhami.

He said the panel recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, heads of Nihang organisations, mediapersons, and attendants of Gurdwara. The panel stated that the deputy commissioner and Kapurthala SSP “did not cooperate” in the probe. The two officials were sent 23 questions in writing by the probe panel. Dhami said the report was sent to Akal Takht Jathedar.

AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.