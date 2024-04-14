 Summer timings to come into force at Chandigarh’s health facilities from April 16 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Summer timings to come into force at Chandigarh’s health facilities from April 16

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 14, 2024 08:52 AM IST

From April 16, 2024 to October 15, 2024, OPD registration will be done from 7 am to 10 am; previously, it was done from 9 am to 3 pm

In view of the summer season, the out-patient department (OPD) timings at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and its allied health and wellness centres/ dispensaries, and civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45 will be 8 am to 2 pm from April 16 to October 15.

The GMCH-32 and PGIMER have not revised their timings so far. (HT photo)
The GMCH-32 and PGIMER have not revised their timings so far. (HT photo)

During this period, OPD registration will be done from 7 am to 10 am. Previously, it was done from 9 am to 3 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research (PGIMER) have not revised their timings so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On