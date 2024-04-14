Summer timings to come into force at Chandigarh’s health facilities from April 16
Apr 14, 2024 08:52 AM IST
From April 16, 2024 to October 15, 2024, OPD registration will be done from 7 am to 10 am; previously, it was done from 9 am to 3 pm
In view of the summer season, the out-patient department (OPD) timings at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and its allied health and wellness centres/ dispensaries, and civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45 will be 8 am to 2 pm from April 16 to October 15.
During this period, OPD registration will be done from 7 am to 10 am. Previously, it was done from 9 am to 3 pm.
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research (PGIMER) have not revised their timings so far.
