Summer timings to come into force at Chandigarh’s health facilities from April 16

In view of the summer season, the out-patient department (OPD) timings at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and its allied health and wellness centres/ dispensaries, and civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45 will be 8 am to 2 pm from April 16 to October 15. The GMCH-32 and PGIMER have not revised their timings so far. (HT photo)

During this period, OPD registration will be done from 7 am to 10 am. Previously, it was done from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research (PGIMER) have not revised their timings so far.