Sunil Jakhar ‘upstaged’ by Prashant Kishor, should resign as Punjab Cong chief immediately: Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday said Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar should submit his resignation immediately to the party’s de facto leader Rahul Gandhi as he had been “upstaged” by chief minister Amarinder Singh’s newly appointed adviser Prashant Kishor.

“Since Kishor assumed Jakhar’s powers and functions by holding a meeting with 37 first-time party MLAs, the latter has become redundant and should put in his papers. Jakhar does not have any role to play in the party now as Kishore has been empowered to interact with legislators directly,” the former minister said.

Amarinder may repose faith in PK (referring to Kishor), TK or GK but cannot escape the fact that he took a false oath in the name of the holy Gutka Sahib and Guru Gobind Singh, he said.

“How can the CM run away from the fact that he got forms filled from the youth promising them government jobs? How can he deny that he promised unemployment allowance of ₹2,500 per month to youths and ‘ghar ghar naukari’ to them? He will have to tell as why he reneged on the promise to give ₹2,500 per month old age pension and why he had not given electricity at the rate of ₹5 to both the domestic and commercial consumers,” he said.