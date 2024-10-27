Sunrays: Illuminate your soul this Deepawali

Deepawali means a row of lights. Deepawali is perhaps the most celebrated festival of India spanning over five days. These are Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj. Deepawali means a row of lights. Deepawali is perhaps the most celebrated festival of India spanning over five days. These are Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj. (AF File)

Dhanteras is the day when Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanwantri emerged out of the ocean during ‘Samudra Manthan’. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, is worshipped along with Lord Kuber, the custodian of wealth. It is auspicious to buy gold, silver or copper as per your pocket’s allowance. Statistics tell that the maximum number of cars are bought/sold in India on Dhanteras. Every person buys something or the other, so the entire economy of the country takes a turn. There’s an opportunity for everyone to earn.

The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi. It celebrates the day when Lord Krishna killed the demon, Narkasura. Many days prior to Deepawali people start to clean up every inch of their home. Perhaps after the arduous task of Deepawali cleaning, one is tired. So, a nice oil massage and bath is a great way to relax and prepare for the upcoming festival. People do Abhyanga and snaan (ceremonial bath) on this day. Til (sesame) oil is used to massage the body during Abhyanga.

The third day is Deepawali or Lakshmi Puja day. We worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Lord Ganesha brings auspiciousness. Goddess Lakshmi brings wealth and prosperity. We bathe the idols of Ganesha and Laxmi in milk and water, and then offer naivedyam to them and do Aarti. My late father-in-law would always give us some money on Diwali Puja. We continue the tradition by giving something to our children and grandchildren on Diwali Puja.

The fourth day is Govardhan Puja. This commemorates the day when Lord Krishna, as a young cowherd had lifted the entire Govardhan Parvat on the tip of his little finger. He had created an umbrella of sorts to save all the people of Mathura from a deluge. An offering of various kinds of delicacies made of cereals like wheat, rice and gram flour as well as vegetables, fruits and sweets are offered to Lord Krishna on this day.

The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. It is believed that Lord Yama had visited his sister Yamuna on this day along with gifts. She had blessed him abundantly. On this day brothers and sisters meet and share a meal together. The sisters bless their brothers with a long life and good health.

Diwali is a time to clean up your home, in the run up to the festival and also declutter your home, mind and thoughts. Many things that are lying unused for aeons tend to surface at this time, and a judicious, thinking mind would question if there was any purpose in retaining them, or would it better to them it away.

While cleaning out your home, removing the cobwebs, the dust and mites, do give a thought to sweeping out unwanted desires, yearnings, animosities and thoughts too.

The festival also celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Because the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram happened on a no moon night, the people of Ayodhya lit lamps filled with ghee and illumined the city of Ayodhya to light up the way for Bhagwan Ram, Sita and Lakshman. They burst crackers and distributed sweets to express their joy!

Do celebrate Diwali with pride. The world too celebrates it now. The celebrations in other countries besides, India are sometimes beautiful beyond compare. Do share joy and love by exchanging sweets and smiles! Do light lamps at your doorstep. Do cleanse and light up your heart and soul to welcome the Lord therein! Let not Diwali be an event to just exchange gifts, party, eat, drink and play cards. Do look deeper into the meaning of the festival. Have a happy and safe Diwali!