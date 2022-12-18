Sunrays: When Ganesha played secret Santa

Who is Santa Claus? A kind, fat, jovial old man who brings gifts for children on Christmas? Children are enamoured by this mascot dressed in red and white, who comes riding on a sleigh. Parents pamper their children with gifts in the guise of Santa.

It is only when they grow up that children realise that Santa is not real. This moment of realisation may be heart breaking for a child; the make-believe world may have been shattered but soon there is a moment of awakening and gratitude towards those who have played Santa and been harbingers of joy. And suddenly there is an eagerness to become the magical gift-giving Santa, because there is great joy in giving! Truly all grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, and cousins, who bring gifts for children are Santa in their own right.

The spirit of giving is one of the most beautiful aspects of our personality. It may be a gift of anything – money, valuables, trinkets, knowledge, love, care or just time. Sharing happiness, increases it manifold; sharing grief decreases it aplenty.

Now, that it is Christmas break, many of those who have empty nests, are waiting for the homecoming of their NRI offspring. These NRIs come home loaded with gifts for aged parents and siblings. They are verily our version of Santa Claus!

Last year, our children along with cousins and friends, played their own version of the popular game ‘Secret Santa’; and renamed it ‘Secret Ganesha’! Well! Why not? In this age of globalisation, when good old haldi wala doodh is going places as turmeric latte and the humble golgappas have reached five-star hotel menus as ‘Puffed semolina crispies filled with spicy potatoes and chickpeas, filled with shots of tangy flavoured water’, why can’t we innovate and have a Secret Ganesha?

Well, I was impressed by the thoughtful gifts that popped out of Secret Ganesha’s bag of goodies. There were warm socks, mittens, caps, chocolates, and cosy pyjama. What followed was a quiz about the names of Ganesha, his parents, siblings, the reasons for his long nose and big tummy … And everyone had a riot! The evening was spent chatting about Ganesha and Santa! Bhagwan Baba always said that it’s important to respect all religions while being firmly rooted in our own.

He said, “There is only one religion, the religion of Love;There is only one language, the language of the Heart; There is only one caste, the caste of Humanity;There is only one God, He is Omnipresent.”

One of the NRI children said that she had never had so much fun before. Secret Ganesha was a super-hit! Her wistful expression as she hugged her cousins, coupled with tears of longing in her mother’s eyes, reminded me of a couplet, “Lahu ke thae jo rishte, unhe chod ke aa gaye; sukoon aankhon ke saamne tha, mooh mod ke aagaye. Khazaane lut rahe thae, maa baap ki chaanv mein; hum kaudiyon ki khaatir, ghar chod ke aagaye!”

Starting this December, besides the usual NRIs trotting homewards, India will be hosting the G-20. Nearly 200 meetings of ministers and officials of the G-20 nations at 50-plus venues shall bring opportunities to showcase the cultural milieu of the country. G-20 delegates shall be gifted local products, so local handicrafts and products will be extensively promoted. The theme of India’s G-20 presidency is, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, one family, one future’. And that resonates with what Baba says - one religion, one language, one caste’, and all this because we belong to the family of one God!

Chandigarh, too, shall be spruced up to host delegates from over 40 countries for two meetings of G-20 in January and March. The Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden shall host cultural events. The city beautiful shall also get its share from secret Ganesha’s bag of goodies!

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor