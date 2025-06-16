Surjewala demands judicial probe into recruitment of assistant professors by HPSC

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has now become a den of deception, fraud and mismanagement, Indian National Congress (INC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged on Sunday, demanding a judicial probe into the recruitment of assistant professors. The Congress leader said that in August 2024, HPSC issued an advertisement to fill 2,424 assistant professor posts in 26 subjects, and approximately 1.5 lakh youths applied. (HT File)

In a statement the Congress MP said every day the job recruitment question papers and the entire recruitment system are coming under the shadow of suspicion, collusion and fraud. He said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and HPSC cannot wash their hands off from it.

“The irregularities, fraud, mistakes and erroneous question papers exposed daily in the ongoing assistant professor recruitment process by the HPSC have ruined the lives of lakhs of young men and women of Haryana who had been waiting for assistant professor recruitment since 2019,” Surjewala said.

“The direct responsibility lies with the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and the HPSC chairman Alok Verma, who was imported from Bihar and imposed on Haryana.”

The Congress leader said that in August 2024, HPSC issued an advertisement to fill 2,424 assistant professor posts in 26 subjects, and approximately 1.5 lakh youths applied.

“On May 29, 2025, the seal of the assistant professor (Political Science) papers was found broken. On June 1, 2025, HPSC conducted the assistant professor (Hindi) paper. Once again, the seal of six sets question papers were found broken, and the envelopes were

found open. 27 questions in the question paper itself were wrong,” he alleged.

Surjewala said that after the matter was raised, HPSC cancelled the assistant professor (Hindi) paper on June 3. “Now the latest evidence of mismanagement and erroneous question papers emerged in the assistant professor (Geography) paper conducted on June 8 wherein 26 questions were copied verbatim from the Geography paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission, and six questions are such that they were partially copied from an earlier geography paper from the Bihar Public Service Commission’s paper...Is it a coincidence...?” he asked, adding that in the assistant professor (History) paper at least 22 questions were copied verbatim from the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission paper.

He said if the HPSC has to copy the papers of Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand and ask the same questions, even if they are wrong, then what is the sanctity of HPSC’s recruitment system?

“HPSC should be dissolved immediately while all assistant professor recruitment papers should be re-conducted in a transparent and fair manner. A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the fraud and an expert group should be formed to determine responsibility, accountability, and transparency in HPSC’s question paper system. Also, action should be taken against all officials responsible for the massive irregularities in the question papers,” he said.