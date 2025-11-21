Surjewala joins Cong protest against ‘vote theft’ in Kaithal

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rao Narendra Singh on Thursday backed leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi’s claim that one in every eight votes in Haryana was fake and around 25 lakh votes were stolen. While highlighting crop prices and compensation, Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP government had promised MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, mustard, and cotton, but farmers are not getting the promised prices. (HT Photo)

The PCC president was leading a protest march in Kaithal against alleged ‘vote theft’. The march, held from Jawahar Park to Navgrah Chowk, was joined by AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Haryana co-incharge Prafull Gudde, MLAs Aditya Surjewala (Kaithal), Devender Hans (Guhla) and Vikas Saharan (Kalayat).

Following the protest, the Congress party also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the sub-divisional magistrate.

Addressing the gathering, Rao Narendra Singh said, “’Vote theft’ is not merely the defeat of Congress; this is the murder of the people’s mandate. This is an attack on the Constitution and on democracy. Therefore, today we all take a pledge that we will expose the vote thieves - BJP - and throw the vote thieves out of power,” he added.

While highlighting crop prices and compensation, Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP government had promised MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, mustard, and cotton, but farmers are not getting the promised prices.

Referring to the sand mafia, he said illegal mining is rampant from Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Narnaul to Faridabad.

MLA Aditya Surjewala said that Congress leaders Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, after independence, ensured every citizen’s voting right through a strong democratic Constitution, but today, the BJP attacked the country’s democracy and wounded the soul of the nation by stealing votes.