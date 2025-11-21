Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Surjewala joins Cong protest against ‘vote theft’ in Kaithal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 05:40 am IST

While highlighting crop prices and compensation, Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP government had promised MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, mustard, and cotton, but farmers are not getting the promised prices

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rao Narendra Singh on Thursday backed leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi’s claim that one in every eight votes in Haryana was fake and around 25 lakh votes were stolen.

While highlighting crop prices and compensation, Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP government had promised MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, mustard, and cotton, but farmers are not getting the promised prices. (HT Photo)
While highlighting crop prices and compensation, Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP government had promised MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, mustard, and cotton, but farmers are not getting the promised prices. (HT Photo)

The PCC president was leading a protest march in Kaithal against alleged ‘vote theft’. The march, held from Jawahar Park to Navgrah Chowk, was joined by AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Haryana co-incharge Prafull Gudde, MLAs Aditya Surjewala (Kaithal), Devender Hans (Guhla) and Vikas Saharan (Kalayat).

Following the protest, the Congress party also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the sub-divisional magistrate.

Addressing the gathering, Rao Narendra Singh said, “’Vote theft’ is not merely the defeat of Congress; this is the murder of the people’s mandate. This is an attack on the Constitution and on democracy. Therefore, today we all take a pledge that we will expose the vote thieves - BJP - and throw the vote thieves out of power,” he added.

While highlighting crop prices and compensation, Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP government had promised MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, mustard, and cotton, but farmers are not getting the promised prices.

Referring to the sand mafia, he said illegal mining is rampant from Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Narnaul to Faridabad.

MLA Aditya Surjewala said that Congress leaders Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, after independence, ensured every citizen’s voting right through a strong democratic Constitution, but today, the BJP attacked the country’s democracy and wounded the soul of the nation by stealing votes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Surjewala joins Cong protest against ‘vote theft’ in Kaithal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narendra Singh supported Rahul Gandhi's claim of widespread vote fraud in Haryana, asserting that one in every eight votes is fake. During a protest in Kaithal, Congress leaders condemned the alleged 'vote theft' by the BJP, framing it as an attack on democracy. They submitted a memorandum to the President, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding electoral integrity.