Surjit Baba elected Jaitu municipal president

The election for the office-bearers of Jaitu municipal council was held amid high drama on Friday, with a faction of Congress councillors along with supporters creating ruckus after the name of the president was announced from an ‘envelope’. Congress’ Surjit Singh Baba was elected Jaitu municipal president.

Later, one faction of Congress councillors backed by member of parliament Mohammad Sadiq objected to the election process and announced councillor Suman Devi as president. Both the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party councillors came in support of two factions accordingly.

During the meeting, name of Surjit Singh Baba was proposed for the post of president, while Suman Devi was nominated as senior vice-president and Jatinder Kamal as vice-president. Sources said all nine Congress councillors first agreed to the proposal in the meeting, but later one faction of Congress councillors led by Suman objected to the election process terming it ‘unconstitutional’ and started protesting outside.

MP Sadiq’s son-in-law, Suraj Bhardwaj said that out of the total 17 councillors, Suman had the support of 11. Rejecting the election of Baba, he announced Suman Devi president and Rajni Rani as vice-president.

The Congress had won nine out of the 17 seats in the civic body elections held in February.

Narinderpal Singh is Faridkot municipal chief

Narinderpal Singh was unanimously elected the president of the Faridkot municipal council for a five-year term on Friday.

The election was held during the first meeting of the newly elected members of the House, amid a boycott by the SAD councillors. Rupinder Kaur Brar was elected senior vice-president and Harmeet Gandhi as vice-president.

The Congress had won 16 out of the 25 seats in the civic body elections held in February.