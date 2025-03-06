Menu Explore
Suspected grenade attack on police post in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 06, 2025 05:12 AM IST

In the aftermath of the suspected grenade attack, the forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area and heightened security arrangements, officials said

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a police post in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was the target of a suspected grenade attack on the intervening night of March 4 and 5. Officials said there was no loss of life or property in the incident at Old Town police post, Baramulla.

Security personnel cordon off the area after suspected grenade attack at a police post in Baramulla district on Wednesday. (PTI)
Security personnel cordon off the area after suspected grenade attack at a police post in Baramulla district on Wednesday. (PTI)

In the aftermath of the development, the forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area and heightened security arrangements, officials said.

According to the officials, a ‘blast-like’ sound was heard from the backside of police post and the area was immediately cordoned off.

“During the search, a grenade pin was recovered outside the boundary wall on the rear of the police post. It is suspected to be from a grenade, leading the police to suspect it was an attempted grenade attack,” a police spokesperson said.

“The grenade landed and detonated inside the police post in an area where no damage or casualties occurred. The impact crater is yet to be located,” the spokesperson added.

Police said an inquiry was initiated and search operations in and around the area were launched. The operations were ongoing till the time of the filing of this report.

“Baramulla police is committed to ensuring public safety. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit,” the spokesperson said.

