Suspected of mobile theft, man attacks owner, his friends with knife at Chandigarh Grain Market

Three labourers were allegedly attacked with a knife by two men following a heated argument over a missing mobile phone at Grain Market, Sector 26. According to the statement of complainant Rahul Kumar, 25, the incident occurred around 9 pm on July 24 near Booth Number 12 at the grain market in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)

The victims, identified as Rahul Kumar, Tuntun and Munna, all migrant workers from Bihar, sustained injuries and were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

According to the statement of complainant Rahul Kumar, 25, who works at the market, the incident occurred around 9 pm on July 24 near Booth Number 12.

Rahul, along with his friends Tuntun and Munna, was discussing the disappearance of Tuntun’s mobile phone. They suspected that another worker, also named Rahul, who resides in the same market area, might have stolen it.

While they were talking, Rahul (accused) and his associate Veerpal arrived at the spot. When confronted about the suspicion, Rahul lost his temper, began hurling abuses and shouted at Veerpal to “teach them a lesson”, the complainant alleged.

As the victims tried to leave the area to avoid any confrontation, Rahul and Veerpal allegedly blocked their way. Veerpal reportedly grabbed complainant Rahul by both hands, while accused Rahul pulled out a knife from his right hand and attacked him on the back.

When Tuntun and Munna tried to intervene and escape, Rahul allegedly stabbed Tuntun on his left waist and slashed Munna on his nose, injuring all three victims.

The assailants fled the scene immediately, taking the weapon with them. Soon after, a police patrol reached the spot and rushed the injured victims to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

A case under Sections 118 (1), 126(2) and 3(5) of BNS and Sections 25- 54-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station. Since the attack, police have arrested Rahul, who has been sent to judicial custody.