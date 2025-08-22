Suspected Pak drone spotted in area near IB in Jammu

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in Gajansoo area along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu district on Thursday afternoon, said officials. The device was seen retreating towards Pakistan, the added. (ANI)

“Locals first spotted the suspected drone hovering over fields in Gajansoo this afternoon. Some among them also shot its video,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, security forces, including BSF, and police launched a massive search operations in the area scanning the fields for any weapons or narcotics dropped by the drone.