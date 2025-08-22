Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Suspected Pak drone spotted in area near IB in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 06:10 am IST

Security forces, including BSF, and police launched a massive search operations in the area scanning the fields for any weapons or narcotics dropped by the drone.

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in Gajansoo area along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu district on Thursday afternoon, said officials.

The device was seen retreating towards Pakistan, the added. (ANI)
The device was seen retreating towards Pakistan, the added. (ANI)

“Locals first spotted the suspected drone hovering over fields in Gajansoo this afternoon. Some among them also shot its video,” said a police officer.

The device was seen retreating towards Pakistan, he added.

Subsequently, security forces, including BSF, and police launched a massive search operations in the area scanning the fields for any weapons or narcotics dropped by the drone.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Suspected Pak drone spotted in area near IB in Jammu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On