Suspended Haryana SMO reinstated after 57 days

The Haryana government has reinstated suspended senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Prabhu Dayal after a period of 57 days. On his reinstatement, Dr Dayal was posted at Civil Hospital, Hisar against a vacant post, the order said.

Dr Dayal who was the nodal officer for Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act in Hisar was placed under suspension for “not doing enough to stem the dip in the state’s sex ratio”.

A June 5 order issued by the state government said that Dr Prabhu Dayal who was placed under suspension on April 9 is reinstated in service with immediate effect without prejudice to the disciplinary proceedings pending against him. On his reinstatement, Dr Dayal was posted at Civil Hospital, Hisar against a vacant post, the order said.

The Haryana Civil Medical Service (HCMS) association had written to the state government seeking revocation of Dr Dayal’s suspension. In a communication to the additional chief secretary, health, the HCMS association had said that Dr Dayal’s suspension caused severe mental trauma and defamation not only for the doctor but for the whole HCMS cadre.

“The manner and circumstances under which Dr Dayal was suspended without preliminary inquiry or explanation is demoralising for the medical fraternity. We believe that the role of a PC-PNDT nodal officer is a challenging one and must be supported by the administration. Such a punitive action has sent a wrong message to the whole cadre and it will be very difficult to carry out the duties under PC-PNDT Act under such circumstances. This will adversely affect the programme,” said the HCMS association communication.