Sustainable development, inclusivity, cleanliness to be Chandigarh civic body’s focus in 2024

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday released the annual report-2023 of the municipal corporation (MC), along with a “swacchta” themed calendar for 2024, in the presence of city mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officials. The report highlights the accomplishments and innovations in various municipal domains. Chandigarh administrator Banwari Lal Purohit releasing the annual report of municipal corporation and ‘swacchta’ themed calendar for 2024, in the presence of city mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officials in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The report showcases the civic body’s commitment to efficient solid waste and sewage treatment management, the establishment of state-of-the-art infrastructure, fostering a commendable interface between corporations and citizens, and the promotion of the United Nation’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The MC’s calendar for 2024 has been dedicated to sustainability, inclusivity, empowerment of communities and cleanliness. Each month has been assigned a special theme, including reduce-recycle-reuse (RRR), PRARAMBH- One-stop store for sustainable products, public conveniences, safaimitras, waste to wonder park, horticulture waste plant, pink MRF, among others.

During the release, the UT administrator said, “The report would serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and affirmative action taken by the MC.” He emphasised the need to go beyond the achievements attained in 2023 and continue striving for excellence in all municipal sectors.

Gupta said, “The report is a comprehensive account of the developmental work, welfare activities, and successful implementation of flagship missions of the government of India throughout the year. It serves as a testament to our commitment to public service delivery, civic infrastructure development, resource mapping and mobilization, preservation of city culture and heritage, and preparedness for future urban challenges.” He extended his gratitude to the citizens of Chandigarh for their support in the Swachhta mission and urged them to continue participating in this endeavour in 2024.

Mitra said the noteworthy progress has been made in improving municipal infrastructure, water and sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, roads, green spaces, property tax, fire and safety, culture and sports, employee welfare and social security, capacity building, and empowerment of the underprivileged community.

She further said the civic body has been recognised as the best urban local body in the country for water resources management, the best smart city among union territories, and for executing outstanding projects in mobility and e-governance. These awards further bolstered the corporation’s spirit and commitment to public service delivery.