Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University

Updated on Sep 04, 2022 06:37 AM IST

The lab has been established as a part of a four-year project with the objective to develop "international competence" in terms of artificial intelligence techniques as well as on-site deployment

Chitkara University has set up a ‘sustainable smart city research lab’ with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chitkara University has set up a ‘sustainable smart city research lab’ with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan.

The lab has been established as a part of a four-year project with the objective to develop “international competence” in terms of artificial intelligence techniques as well as on-site deployment. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh.

One of the important goals of the research lab is to establish a connection with the Chandigarh city administration and try to implement sustainable smart city applications in the city of Chandigarh, including environment pollution detection and smart traffic management.

At the heart of the UN’s shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet are the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all developed and developing countries in a global partnership.

Recently, Chitkara University was ranked 13th globally among universities in the sustainable development goal (SDG) of affordable and clean energy (SDG 7) in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.

