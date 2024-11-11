SUV rams into parked car in Sector 32, Ludhiana

Chaos ensued as an SUV driver rammed into a parked car in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, propelling the vehicle about 15 feet onto a sand pile, officials said. The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area. (HT File)

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area.

Locals alleged that this wasn’t the driver’s first such offence.

“He has already damaged three cars in the neighborhood,” said Mahendra Grover, a resident.

Grover said he and his friends had returned to their homes shortly before the crash. Alerted by a loud crash, the locals checked the CCTV footage and found that the Mahindra Scorpio had rammed multiple cars.

Locals said they called the police, but the accused escaped by scaling a compound wall before cops arrived at the scene.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said the police will take action after investigating the matter.