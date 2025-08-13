SUV returning after dropping actor Akshay Kumar seized in Jammu for tinted glasses

The J&K traffic police on Tuesday seized a Range Rover SUV that ferried Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar from Jammu Airport to the new showroom of Kalyan Jewellers at Hotel Vivanta here. There is no permission of having tinted windows or any sort of modification on any vehicle in Jammu, said the ASI. (HT representative)

The SUV with Chandigarh registration number was seized by a traffic police ASI at Dogra Chowk for having tinted glasses. However, the actor was not present in the vehicle at that time.

“There is no permission to have tinted windows or any sort of modification on any vehicle in Jammu. We are seizing the SUV because the law is the same for everyone,” the ASI told reporters.

The traffic police in Jammu have launched a crackdown on SUVs following a road rage case on July 28 in the Gandhi Nagar area.

A CCTV footage of a speeding Thar first colliding with the scooty of 65-year-old rider head-on and then going full throttle in reverse hitting and him for the second time intentionally, had gone viral on social media.

The victim with a broken skull and brain haemorrhage remains hospitalised at a hospital in Chandigarh.