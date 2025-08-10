Security Forces trap two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, trapping at least two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Sunday. The security forces retaliated, and the gunfight between the two sides continued for quite some time before the terrorists fled deep into the forest.(PTI/ Representational)

The area saw an intermittent exchange of firing throughout the day after the operation started early in the morning.

Army's White Knight Corps in an X post said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, have established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire. The Army said the operation is in progress.

According to the officials quoted in a PTI report, the first contact with the terrorists was established around 6.30 AM at Bhagna forest in Dool area when the terrorists opened fire after noticing a search party of Rashtriya Rifles.

The officials further informed that the security forces retaliated, and the gunfight between the two sides continued for quite some time before the terrorists fled deep into the forest.

The local police’s special operations group (SOG), along with the Army and the CRPF, joined the operation to reinforce the initial search party, further strengthening the cordon around the suspected location of the terrorists in order to neutralise them.

Operation launched after security forces got the info about terrorists who had escaped an encounter in July

The officials said security forces had launched the operation in the forest area after getting specific information about the presence of Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, two local terrorists who have been active in the district for the past eight years.

According to the officials who know the matter, the two sides exchanged fire two more times during the day, but there was no report of any casualties.

The two terrorists had earlier escaped an encounter with security forces in Hadal Gal forest in Cherji on July 20.