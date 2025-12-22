Swadeshi push: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini asks youth to become job creators

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government’s aim is to establish Ambala’s scientific instruments, Panipat’s handlooms, and Rewari’s brass craft as “Brand India” not only nationally but also globally. CM Nayab Saini during the Swadeshi Mahotsav organised in Panchkula on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Urging the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers by integrating their local skills with modern technology, the CM

said the state government has been working towards developing local manufacturing in line with global standards.

Under this initiative, he said, the “Padma” scheme has been launched to recognise and promote the distinctive products of each block.

Saini reiterated that the Haryana government is fully committed to promoting youth entrepreneurship and is providing support through initiatives such as the mudra scheme, stand-up- India, and special subsidies for the MSME sector.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Swadeshi Mahotsav-2025 in Panchkula on Sunday, Saini said that in the current start-up era, the concept of swadeshi is no longer limited to traditional products.

“Today, it is also being promoted in modern sectors such as technology, software, defence equipment, and semiconductors,” said Saini, adding that Haryana currently has over 12 lakh registered MSMEs, providing employment to approximately 65,000 people.

The CM said that youth-led development of swadeshi technology will not only encourage new enterprises but also contribute significantly towards making India a global leader.

Haryana currently ranks seventh in the country in terms of the number of startups. At present, there are over 9,500 recognised startups operating in the state.

The CM said that swadeshi has been at the heart of India’s freedom movement, with Mahatma Gandhi using it as a means to promote self-reliance. “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, swadeshi is taking a new direction with the vision of a self-reliant India,” he said, adding that more than 65,000 self-help groups have been empowered in Haryana so far, with millions of women members actively participating.