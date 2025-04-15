Menu Explore
Swagatam portal: Now, get entry pass for Chandigarh police headquarters online

ByNaina Mishra, Chandigarh
Apr 15, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The Swagatam portal allows citizens to apply for digital entry passes in advance and eliminates the need for long queues at the security gate; previously, all visitors, including police personnel, were issued on-spot passes after often facing long wait times

Now, the entry of common citizens to the police headquarters will be regulated through an online portal – ‘Swagatam’. The new system replaces the earlier walk-in pass mechanism, aiming to streamline the visitor entry process and enhance security within the premises that house sensitive law enforcement data.

The Chandigarh police headquarters typically receives visits from a wide range of citizens, including complainants seeking to meet senior officers regarding unresolved cases, individuals applying for permissions or clearances, advocates, RTI applicants, and retired police personnel. (HT FIle)
The initiative was launched by the Government of India in 2021.

The Swagatam portal allows citizens to apply for digital entry passes in advance and eliminates the need for long queues at the security gate. Previously, all visitors, including police personnel, were issued on-spot passes after often facing long wait times. With the new system, passes for police personnel have been discontinued and entry for visitors is now digitised. Even those arriving without prior online registration can be issued passes on the spot through the system, ensuring no visitor is turned away due to lack of digital access.

“This initiative will significantly strengthen the security of the police headquarters which houses sensitive and confidential information related to law enforcement operations and ensure better monitoring of visitors,” said Manjeet, superintendent of police, headquarters.

The police headquarters typically receives visits from a wide range of citizens, including complainants seeking to meet senior officers regarding unresolved cases, individuals applying for permissions or clearances, advocates, RTI applicants, and retired police personnel. Individuals from other departments and members of civil society who wish to engage with law enforcement on various administrative or community-related issues also visit.

What is Swagatam

Swagatam is a cloud-based application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) with strong security features and a user-friendly interface. It is a centralized platform that can be adopted by any government department or ministry with minimal configuration.

