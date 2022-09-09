SYL water issue: SAD seeks clarity from AAP
SAD asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann why he was canvassing to fulfill the guarantee given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana in-charge and MP Sushil Gupta who had promised that SYL water would start flowing into Haryana
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann why he was canvassing to fulfill the guarantee given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana in-charge and MP Sushil Gupta who had promised that SYL water would start flowing into Haryana on the day the AAP government was formed in the state. In a statement here, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the manner in which Bhagwant Mann was canvassing in Adampur (Haryana) along with Sushil Gupta it was clear that he was in agreement with the guarantee given by the AAP MP.
“It is also clear that the Punjab chief minister is being purposely taken to Haryana to prove that he will stand by the guarantee given to the people of Haryana by AAP,” he added.Stating that this amounted to backstabbing Punjabis who had given an overwhelming majority to AAP, Cheema said, “The chief minister owes an explanation to the people of the State for such anti-Punjab acts,”
Earlier he meekly stood by and even announced that he would hold meetings with Haryana when AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal asserted that Haryana should get water from the SYL canal. Now he is actively campaigning with the AAP MP who gave a guarantee in this regard to
the people of Haryana on April 19. Punjabis will never forgive Mann for this betrayal”.
Cheema reiterated the stand taken by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal that the SAD would never let the conspiracy hatched by Arvind Kejriwal to hand over Punjab’s river waters to Haryana succeed. “We are ready for any sacrifice to defeat this conspiracy”, he added.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
