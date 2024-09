T Benith is new Mohali MC commissioner T Benith replaced PCS officer Navjot Kaur as the Mohali municipal corporation commissioner. (HT Photo)

T Benith, a 2018-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, was on Thursday appointed as the commissioner of Mohali municipal corporation. He replaced PCS officer Navjot Kaur. Benith was previously serving as additional secretary, Coordination, and staff officer to the Punjab chief secretary.