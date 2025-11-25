Tabo shivers at -6.9 degree, dry weather likely to continue in Himachal

The higher reaches of Himachal continued to reel under cold conditions, with Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -6.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. MeT department officials said dry weather is likely to prevail over Himachal throughout the week. (File)

It was followed by -4.7 degrees Celsius in Kukumseri and -0.3 degrees Celsius in Kalpa. During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry across Himachal and minimum temperatures stayed 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal at a few stations, while remaining normal to near normal at many others. Minimum temperatures ranged between -7 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius across the state.

Also, the maximum temperatures were normal to near normal at most of the stations in the state. On Monday, Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 25.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Shimla and Manali was 15.6 degrees Celsius and 14.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Officials said that dense fog was reported in Bilaspur, while shallow fog was observed in Mandi.

MeT department officials said dry weather is likely to prevail over the state throughout the week. No significant change is expected in minimum temperatures over the next 4–5 days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to remain largely unchanged for the next 48 hours, before gradually rising by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent 3–4 days.

92% rainfall deficit in November so far

Meanwhile, continued dry conditions have pushed the state’s rainfall deficit beyond 90%. Himachal Pradesh has recorded a 92% deficit in November so far, with most districts registering more than 90% below normal rainfall. Sirmaur has reported the highest deficit at 100%, followed by 99% in both Mandi and Shimla. Chamba, Hamirpur and Kangra districts have each recorded a 98% deficit, while Kinnaur has reported the lowest deficit at 71%.