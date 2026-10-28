Tajpuria gang shooter injured in encounter with Sonepat police

A suspected shooter associated with the Tillu Tajpuria gang was arrested after an exchange of fire with a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) team near Haryana’s Sonepat , police said. One of the bullets fired by the suspect hit a policeman in the chest, but the bulletproof jacket prevented serious injury, the police added. (HT File)

A policeman escaped unhurt after a bullet struck his chest but was protected by his bulletproof jacket.

The accused, identified as Rajneesh, a resident of Rohat village in Sonepat sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was taken to Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College at Khanpur Kalan for treatment of his injuries, police said.

According to the police, the CIA-1 team acted on a tip-off about Rajneesh’s presence near Tihar village. When the team reached the spot, the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, allegedly opened fire at the police personnel.

The police retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which seven rounds were fired , three by the accused and four by the police. Rajneesh sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was overpowered by the team, police said.

One of the bullets fired by the suspect hit a policeman in the chest, but the bulletproof jacket prevented serious injury, they added.

The police recovered two pistols, live cartridges and the motorcycle from the spot. Rajneesh was allegedly in Sonepat to carry out a criminal act, and investigators are probing his intended target and whether he had any accomplices.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Rajneesh was a habitual offender, having more than a dozen cases related to robbery, kidnapping, theft and violations of the Arms Act are registered against him in Haryana and Delhi. Police are examining his criminal record and possible links to other offences.

The Tillu Tajpuria gang has figured in several high-profile crime investigations. Its name also surfaced in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, reportedly amid tensions linked to the song “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge”.

The song, made after the 2021 murder of Jitendra alias Gogi inside Delhi’s Rohini court, allegedly fuelled suspicions among some Gogi gang members that Baliyan was associated with the rival Tillu gang. Baliyan reportedly clarified that the song was not directed at any individual or gang and apologised to defuse the controversy.

The rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gangs intensified after Gogi’s killing in 2021 and Tillu Tajpuria’s murder inside Tihar Jail in 2023.